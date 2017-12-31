See a Random Slashdot Story from 2017 (destinyland.net) 26
An anonymous reader writes: Happy New Year, Slashdot! To say goodbye to 2017, I've created a web page that displays random Slashdot stories from the year gone by.
It chooses a page from over 6,600 different URLs -- every story that Slashdot ran in 2017. And every time you reload this page, it pulls up a different story from 2017.
Are you kidding? I just read a few posts from January, and the amount of liberal butthurt was astounding. The crazy things they were saying, things that have been talked about all year and still no solution they would like.
It's priceless.
We are in the Golden Age of Slashdot.
I'm an EE, and love technology but the Internet has turned to fucking shit and much of it needs pulling the plug on now, permanently. Good luck and much love.
20 years ago, give or take a season, there was much less available internet content and there were far fewer users. Of the users in the wild, wild west of '98, I'd say it's a fair gambit a much larger portion of the crowd [internetworldstats.com] had tech or computer backgrounds.
There is no surviving 20+ years on a fickle internet without some compromise to cover the bills. Sad and not very idealistic, but it's the World the internet has grown into.
Hope you'll reconsider.
If I want to see a tech story from months ago I can just go to the Slashdot front page.
