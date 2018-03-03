Slashdot Outage Update 156
Obviously Slashdot has had some issues the past couple days. For those wondering, we inherited an aging hardware setup in the acquisition that was located physically far away from us. We made a big investment in a new hardware set up, and ran into sizable issues including a massive DDOS during the migration process. Going forward we expect much better uptime. If we inconvenienced anyone, we're sorry. If it's any consolation, it wasn't fun for us either, and our team worked non-stop for days to get Slashdot back online. With our new infrastructure in place, we will be dedicating a lot of time and resources this year to improving Slashdot.
whipslash for editor role please!
It's nice to see people care.
We care. Thank you for the effort.
Also, Unicode!
I don`t trust Unicode to run natively on any systems that I manage. Of course, those systems support Unicode at the application level if needed although.
Zeta Reticuli (Score:3)
I'm not saying it was aliens, but....
Rather unnecessary, though (Score:2)
I've been active on Slashdot for many years. This is my second account, my new account only five years old or so. I have an affection for this site.
I've been managing servers far longer, since 1997 or so.
I've owned two hosting companies and consulted for several others. I've had the opportunity to contribute code to the Apache server, the Linux kernel, and a lot of the other software we all use. I've been writing code in Perl, like Slashdot uses, the whole time. I was once the only person allowed to tou
Slashdot is extremely important. (Score:2)
Slashdot is extremely important to the technology community.
What Ray Morris said in the parent comment seems reasonable to me.
That financial model I suggested would avert such (Score:2)
Part of that cost-recovery-based financial model that I recommended Slashdot consider (a couple of years ago) would help minimize the impact of whatever the problems were. Because the ongoing costs of features would be divided up on a per-feature basis, the system would be naturally designed to lose functionality in a gradual way. Unfunded features would always need to be ready to be turned off...
So for I haven't found any details about the apparently ongoing problems, or I missed such a story, but it appea
The peanut gallery... (Score:2)
Sad to see what a corporate owner can do or fail to do. Back in the day mountains would have been moved, the peanut gallery would have found hardware, rack space, network facilities, you name it and
/. would have been back online in 8 hours. The difference between a labor of love and a job is very much evident...
I hope things get back on track soon but the days of wine and roses, and the significance of the Slashdot effect have long since passed us by. Either way nice to see the place functioning again and
ISO-8859-1 (latin charset) won`t help you much with Russian specific chars
I expected you to say "In Soviet Russia, slashdot crashed on you!" or something.
Same for me!
I even took my first bicycle ride of the year since it is amazingly warm up here in Alaska for this time of the year.
It was weird.
I went for a walk outside. I think I got a bit sunburned.
You should sue. I would, but it was snowing so I just bought a dog.
Is that what you kids are calling it nowadays? What was wrong with 'the monkey'?
Welcome back (Score:5)
It's nice to have
/. back.
way to show those creimertards how to behave whipslash!
... downvoting my comments.
Maybe I downvoted your comment(s), I don't know.
I don't look at names, hell I don't even look to see if there is a name.
I look to mod UP , not down, except in rare occasions. I want to boost the comments that are thoughtful and I just ignore your kind of bullshit.
On those rare occasions where I mod Flamebait or Troll, I'll be goddam if the fucking comments don't just stay right there.
You beat me to it.
Thanks.
fuck you creimer!
Keep up the good work. (Score:3)
You are appreciated.
He's right. We need you. Plus, no other sites will have us.
Good to see
/. back (been a visitor for 18 or so years.) Didn't see the site down recently, but the stories were definitely on the stale side - stuck for a day or two with the same headlines.
Thank you for your work.
Been there.
I've sweated blood during downtime, so I feel for you.
I was in Dallas at Mobil Place and my direct report said in conference that my site had no down time.
I coughed and said, "Excuse me sir. We've had downtime. I can give you the numbers, if you like."
He said, "Your site has no report of downtime."
I said, "I know. That's because you get those incident reports from my coworkers. I've been down some, but they didn't rat me out."
He was puzzled and asked. "Why in hell wouldn't they report an outage?"
Plus, no other sites will have us.
Who needs those stupid other sites with their holier-than-thou “be nice to people” and “you should bathe occasionally” attitudes...
11211 (Score:1)
No problem, and thanks (Score:3)
I've been coming here for over 12 years. Always interesting, always insightful. We appreciate you. It's a rough world out there, sorry about the DDOS.
Been coming here for 20 years now (hard to believe how the time has gone). Likewise, thank you, keep up the good work. Although I must say the last couple of days have been a bit more productive!
;)
Retirement Home for Aged /. Servers (Score:3)
Tell me about it....And I'm in the 20+ years club, too.
Hey, never mind that "As our way of thanking you for your positive contributions to Slashdot, you are eligible to disable advertising" box; I'm happy to give
/. the impression revenues. But would you mind sending me a few of the old servers? They'd have great retirements as historically-significant World Community Grid space heaters!
BigBlockMopar, aka. 71911
515 Somerset Street West
Ottawa, ON
Canada
K1R 5J9
I'm glad you're back up, guys. Missed you.
Display down-voter ids (Score:3)
Whipslash and Slashdot, welcome back.
Can I make a request? If someone down-votes a post, I'd like the down-voter's user id to be added to a list of down-voters for that post. Then if you move your mouse over the post's score (ex: "Score:0"), I'd like the list of that post's down-voters to appear in a small pop-up window.
Hopefully listing the down-voters for a post would discourage people from down-voting it because they don't agree with it (vs. because the down-voter thought the post was useless or harmful).
There should be enough data to run some statistical analysis on how a moderator moderates.
If someone is consistently labeling a certain user or marks posts as "Troll" when it's eventually a +3 then give less weight to their moderation ability.
or "Slashdot uses AI to moderate comments".
Isn't there already meta-moderation? Isn't that already what it is there for?
Seems to me that such a system would discourage honest moderation and only serve to create "mod" wars. There is a reason why voting is a private matter and does not subject to voters to public criticism.
Besides, if everyone with mod points browsed at -1 as recommended most abuses would be corrected for. Slashdot has been part of my daily life for over 20 years and I would hate to see it devolve into petty popularity contests.
Sorry but that sounds like a witch-hunt.
Moderation is supposed to be anonymous.
Can I make a request? If someone down-votes a post, I'd like the down-voter's user id to be added to a list of down-voters for that post. Then if you move your mouse over the post's score (ex: "Score:0"), I'd like the list of that post's down-voters to appear in a small pop-up window.
That's a possibility- thanks for the suggestion. Anyone else have an opinion on this?
Yeah. Bad idea. It would breed retaliation.
Better to keep the moderators anonymous, and let meta-moderating take care of abusive moderators.
Also, the algorithm that awards mod-points can be adjusted to reflect someone's ratio of down-mods to up-mods.
No matter what kind of system you set up, there will be users who figure out how to "game" it. Maybe some sentiment analysis and machine learning could be used to find such users, and reduce their chance of moderating.
whipslash inquired:
Anyone else have an opinion on this?
I do. It's a terrible idea.
Revealing the identities of moderators will merely give the trolls specific targets on which to concentrate their venom, without providing the community with any benefit in compensation. The current system, which prevents moderators from posting in a thread they moderate sort of works. De-anonymizing those mods, in addition to preventing the moderator from posting under his/her actual identity, will simply further discourage those of us who get mod points from u
It would also allow tit-for-tat moderation by the psychopaths of the board. What a perfectly horrible idea.
+1 insightful!
DDOS or Cisco Hardware (Score:2)
Nice to have it back (Score:3)
Just leave the UI alone during your improvements?
:) :)
It's good having a site that doesn't peg CPUs, consume vast amounts of bandwidth or require modern graphics cards just to render the page.
Funny, I haven`t seen that so called "beta" ever once in my life, Maybe I am on some kind of whitelist or something.
Anyway, what did it look like?
Y'know, I was starting to feel such withdrawal that I would have welcomed beta, just to have my slashdot back.
(No, not really.)
Well, it has annoying ads.
/. should have a free ad version for those who (donate/pay)s?
Do what I'd do (Score:2)
Just put a bunch of electrician's tape over the circuit breaker so it can't pop out. Works every ti
One inch bolt?! That’s why God created pennies...
Lets not be too modern about this. How about a roofing nail in the fuse holder? Its good for 200A slow blow.
Just put a bunch of electrician's tape over the circuit breaker so it can't pop out. Works every ti
Just for old-time's sake (all those cute little Millenials won't get this):
[NO CARRIER]
Make 2.0 (Score:3)
You inherited what you did.
Why not take this opportunity for a new code base? It's time for a "new" website to discuss on. Reddit's going through a redesign that people hate. People are fed up with Facebook and Twitter.
Slashdot's moderation system is still hands down the best I've come across. It's even managed to handle something 4Chan and Twitter couldn't, completely anonymous posts. It's capped to prevent bandwagoning to oblivion, it gives taxonomy to a post's quality. +5 Funny is different than +5 Interesting and I wish I could sort by moderation classification as well. The random distribution means that you can't just make sockpuppets (not that it doesn't happen).
And if you're looking for funding, I'd pay money to be a part of a website if it meant good discussion. Officially branch out away from technology.
Let us use markdown, add unicode support, add markdown support, give it a good API.
.
With all the ownership changes, I thought you may have been shut down.
.
We are a community, please treat us as such.
Reddit's going through a redesign that people hate.f
So why have slashdot go through a redesign that people will hate? Beta was a total failure, leave well enough alone.
> So why have slashdot go through a redesign that people will hate? Beta was a total failure, leave well enough alone.
Leave Slashdot and "News for Nerds" the way it is.
Take what you've learned from Slashdot, Reddit, Digg, Fark, Facebook and make a new discussion site for Politics, etc. I'd like to see a moderated news feed and a place for discussion that isn't a newspaper's website.
I've spent several years trying to figure out what anyone likes about Reddit. I've long since lost interest in Digg and Fark, and I regard any time spent on Facebook as a waste--but sometimes I sort of want to waste a bit of time.
I mainly use Reddit for discussions about games I'm playing, getting help in the comments etc. It's a bit like Slashdot that way - it's not the article that's interesting, it's the comments.
It's useful for that, at least.
Hey, I know (Score:2)
2.0 is boring. How about Beta?
One of the features I'd like to see would be logarithmic scaling of the moderation. Base e, naturally.
Another feature would be symmetric dimensions that are all more clearly orthogonal to each other. Much of the problem with Slashdot is that some of the dimensions are too subjective. One man's troll is another's provocateur of thought, but it would be easier to agree on negative politeness (and then let the people decide how important that dimension is to them).
(No, I am NOT saying that politeness is the on
> all other front
Twice. I see it twice.
https://slashdot.org/~01000100... [slashdot.org]
And based on my experience the last month no clue if one would actually go through.
Thanks but (Score:2)
Was it so hard to tell us that?
... yeah, it was. The site was down.
Thank You (Score:3)
Keep up the good work (Score:2)
Hope you will recover soon.
For those wondering, ... (Score:2)
... For those wondering, we inherited an aging hardware
...
I know i do not speak for anyone but myself, but WTF!?!? I was not wondering about the cause. I was wondering about the non-existence of
/.
.
/. think so little of the community they have strived to build to leave that community in complete darkness about the status of a site we want to participate in, to contribute to?
No status updates? Does
Are we now just site hits? Or are we a community?
Unfortunately, because of the complete lack of any status updates, I can only presume that the
/. overlords th
Something above the article postings to actually tell people what slashdot was doing.
Wait a second! (Score:2)
With Slashdot down (Score:3)
I actually had to work yesterday! Oh the horrors!
Ha. I am unemployed! Oh, the horrors!
:P
Fixed that for you... (Score:2)
Dear Slashdot Regulars, We will be doing some upgrades in the next few days. Expect various kinds of service interruptions. We expect things to be back to normal in a week.
Re: Crysis (Score:2)
I actually thought they might have installed some software from SourceForge on their servers.
Imagine if they installed it on a beowulf cluster.
We'sd probably end up with grits in our pants.
Half Life 2 is as far as I am willing to push it.
Re:"We inheritied" (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Oh, we get it. *wink*
You're not saying it was the Russians, but it was totally the Russians.
It's just a fact that the previous setup was located across the country from us
Allow me to pile on here: I've been part of the dev team for a site that was, at the time, substantially larger than Slashdot in terms of global traffic (we peaked at Alexa global 103, if memory serves). We couldn't have given one hoot where the servers were located because we never, ever had to physically go to the machines. We had paid lackeys at each of the colo sites to do that. Need to reboot a server? Shoot an email or make a call to on-site support. Need to reconfigure a load balancer? Then ssh
Blaming your problems on the locations of the servers really doesn't hold water.
Holding water raises the chances of sinking a lot.
I call utter BS here. It is not 1990s when people needed to be in close proximity to their garages to run reliable websites.
Gee, it's almost like they just TOLD you that they migrated away from the older platform specifically so it wouldn't be such a hands-on administrative burden like the older platform.
The Ukrainians.
and I take responsibility for my actions
Says the anonymous coward.
I'd give you the funny mod if I ever saw a mod point to give... Maybe someone else can help you out?