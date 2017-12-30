Slashdot's 10 Most-Visited Stories of 2017 (slashdot.org) 25
Slashdot's most-visited story of 2017 was Google Has Demonstrated a Successful Practical Attack Against SHA-1, which was visited more than 212,000 times since it was published in Feburary.Here's a quick reminder for 2018. You can always find a list of Slashdot's ten most-visited stories for the preceding year in the Slashdot "Hall of Fame." It will also tell you which stories got the most comments during the preceding year, and also reveals the most active submitters and most active poll topics.
And our second- and third-most popular stories also came in February -- both just one week before.
FCC Chairman Wants It To Be Easier To Listen To Free FM Radio On Your Smartphone and IT Decisions Makers and Executives Don't Agree On Cyber Security Responsibility.
Keep reading for a complete list of Slashdot's 10 most-visited stories of 2017.
Here's our most-visited stories for 2017.
Dumb metric (Score:5, Insightful)
"Most visited" means shit. A crap older story might be visited more than a very interesting story from last month.
Focus on "most commented" instead, because comments are disabled after a while.
Re: Dumb metric (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
At least you know they raised interest.
Re: (Score:2)
I would guess that the ten most-commented stories on Slashdot this year all involve Trump and/or members of his administration.
Use both (Score:2)
Different metrics measure things, and both are worth considering: most commented, and most visited.
Some other possible metrics of potential interest: most unique commenters, most heavily moderated, most linked to,
....
News for Trump? (Score:2)
I'm surprised my submission on Donald Trump winning isn't higher on the list, honestly, given that it has the unfair advantage of somehow being a related story for damned near every story on here for the past year. Some of the stories it sorta makes sense, but I know there were more than a few stories where I wondered how it could possibly be related.
Trend line (Score:1)
2016: Wow! That was kind of crazy, huh?
2017: Hold my beer!
2018: I see you have a line forming already, so where do you want me to offload the kegs?
Re: (Score:2)
sjames won't get this either (Score:2)
10? I swear I can see 20.
What? (Score:2)
Nothing about Bitcoin, Arduino, Raspberry Pi or 3D printers?
Re: (Score:2)
Come on, the pi and 3d printers were last year. Actual last year, not soon-to-be last year.