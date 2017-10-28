See a Random Slashdot Story From the Last 20 Years (destinyland.net) 3
An anonymous reader writes: Happy aniversary, Slashdot! To commemorate your 20th year, here's a special web project I created. Every time you reload the page, it pulls up another one of the 162,000 stories Slashdot has posted over the last 20 years -- each time choosing a different story at random.
The original submission has one caveat. If you keep reloading the page long enough, you'll eventually get a story by Jon Katz.
The original submission has one caveat. If you keep reloading the page long enough, you'll eventually get a story by Jon Katz.
Meh (Score:2)