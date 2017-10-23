Steve Jobs Allowed To Deal With Solar Power

Steve Jobs Sues Death of the Future

Those five headlines were all derived from the first decade, but it's really nice to see that Steve Jobs made it into both decades. When training on the second set of 82,871 headlines from Slashdot's second decade, the neural network began envisioning the co-founder of Apple tackling even greater challenges.

The neural network "did its best to reflect the new topics of the last decade," Janelle writes, adding "Compared to the late 1990s and early 2000s, some companies and topics disappeared, while the coverage of Apple in particular exploded."



But Sun Microsystems also founds its way into several headlines -- especially when Janelle tried to create the "essential" Slashdot headline using the whole 20-year set.

Sun Sues Open Source Project Content

Sun Sues New Star Trek To Stop The Math

And as technology continues changing our world, Sun isn't the only company that the neural network saw pushing for new rights in court.

Sony Sues Apple Server For Seconds Off From SpaceX Project

Apple Sues Apple To Start The Solar Power Project

Janelle will send you four more pages of machine-generated Slashdot headlines if you subscribe to her blog's announcement list. But after savoring the whole surreal AI-enabled look at the last 20 years, these four headlines were still my favorites: